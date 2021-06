Should governments compel their citizens to receive vaccinations? It's a question that's more pertinent than ever in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, but a new study suggests that forcing people into getting jabs could become counter-productive. The research looked at surveys completed by 2,653 German residents during both the first and the second waves of the pandemic, analyzing how attitudes changed over time during 2020. The German government has committed to keeping vaccines voluntary for its population. Despite infection rates being 15 times higher in Germany during the second wave in October and November, the data showed that resistance to mandatory...