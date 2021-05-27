Belarus stripped of European track cycling championships
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Belarus has been stripped of hosting next month's European track cycling championships. The decision comes amid an international furor after a passenger jet was diverted to Minsk on Sunday so a dissident journalist could be arrested. The European Cycling Union cites the "current international situation" for canceling the event in Minsk scheduled from June 23-27. It's looking for a replacement venue. A Greece to Lithuania flight was told by flight controllers to land in Minsk. Twenty-six-year-old activist Raman Pratasevich was taken from the plane. The European Union advised member countries' airlines this week to avoid Belarus airspace.