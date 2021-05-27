Belarus stripped of European track cycling championships

Belarus has come under fire after a civilian flight carrying an opposition activist and blogger was diverted and forced to land so the journalist could be arrested on the orders of the country's leader Alexander Lukashenko. The act drew global condemnation and sanctions from the European Union. The host of YouTube's "Oh My World" and a former member of the U.S. Mission to the United Nations, Hagar Chemali, joined Cheddar to provide insight on developments in Belarus as well as the conflict between the Israelis and Palestinians.