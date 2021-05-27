Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Germany, Norway flip switch on $2.4B undersea energy link

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — Germany and Norway have inaugurated a new undersea cable that directly links the two countries’ electricity networks. The project has been described as a key step in Europe’s effort to shift away from fossil fuels to renewable energy. The $2.4 billion Nordlink project will allow Germany to export excess electricity from its wind parks to Norway, where it can be stored in the Nordic nation’s vast hydropower reservoirs. During periods of little wind, electricity can be released from Norwegian reservoirs again to meet German demand. Experts say the new link should help lower the price of electricity in Germany, which is relatively high compared to other European countries.

www.wcn247.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Berlin#Wind Energy#Ap#Nordic#German Demand#Link#Norwegian Reservoirs#European Countries#Excess Electricity#Fossil Fuels#Cable#Networks#Berlin#Periods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
News Break
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
Related
Energy Industrysciencetimes.com

The Rise of Renewable Energy in the Automobile Industry

Over the years, the automobile industry has had to answer some difficult questions regarding manufacturing and emissions. However, thanks to a combination of tightened government regulations and consumer demand, the automobile industry is gradually shifting towards renewable energy in all its processes. This move is good news for both manufacturers,...
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

ADVANCED ELECTRICITY GENERATION: Wind Powers 10% Revenue Growth in 2020

This post is the fourth in a series of excerpts from the Advanced Energy Now 2021 Market Report, prepared for AEE by Guidehouse Insights. At $384.4 billion, Advanced Electricity Generation is the largest advanced energy segment globally and the second largest segment of the U.S. advanced energy market, at $39.8 billion. Global revenue fell 10% from 2018 to 2019 and stayed largely flat (down less than 1%) in 2020, but this weakness masks significant growth in solar in 2019 and wind in 2020. In the U.S., advanced generation revenue has grown in each of the past two years and was up 10% overall in 2020, with solar and wind both up in 2019 and wind growing dramatically last year.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Bruc increases in 20 MW its solar photovoltaic assets in Japan

Bruc, the renewables energy group managed by Juan Béjar, has signed an agreement with IBC SOLAR, a global leader in photovoltaic (PV) systems and energy storage, to develop a portfolio of 20 MW of solar photovoltaic energy in Japan. With this transaction, Bruc Japan portfolio amounts to 60 MW in operation, construction, and development status.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Germany: Annual HICP rises to 2.4% in May vs. 2.5% expected

HICP inflation in Germany continued to rise in May. EUR/USD stays quiet around 1.2200 after the data. Inflation in Germany, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), edged lower to 0.5% (preliminary) on a monthly basis in May from 0.7% in March, the data published by Destatist showed on Monday. On a yearly basis, the CPI rose to 2.5% from 2%.
Energy Industryenergyvoice.com

CCS is crucial for BP and Repsol investments in Indonesia

Proposed new regulations signal that the Indonesian government appears to have recognised the importance of supporting carbon capture and storage (CCS) schemes. Such regulations will be crucial to encourage major companies, such as BP and Repsol, to invest in significant new upstream production in Indonesia. Energy demand is set to...
Energy Industrybioenergy-news.com

Wärtsilä to supply world’s largest bio-LNG plant in Norway

Wärtsilä has been selected to supply a biogas liquefaction plant to Norway-based Biokraft. The plant for Biokraft, a subsidiary of the Scandinavian Biogas Group, will have a 25 tons-per-day (tpd) capacity and will extend an existing bio-LNG production plant in Skogn, also supplied by Wärtsilä, to a combined total of 50 tpd. This makes it the largest facility of its kind in the world.
Energy Industryfuelcellsworks.com

The Road To Affordable Green Hydrogen in China

Hydrogen produced from wind power can be cost-competitive in China. Hydrogen produced from water using renewable energy could be key to a carbon-free future, but its production has long been thought too expensive for industrial-scale application. Now, researchers from the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

The route to a zero carbon Indonesia

Energy thinktanks in Indonesia, Germany and Finland have urged the authorities in Jakarta to bring forward their zero-carbon plans from 2070 to mid century in time for November's COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow. Analysts from the Jakarta-based Institute for Essential Services Reform, Germany's Agora Energiewende and the Lappeenranta-Lahti University...
Soccernewsnetnebraska.org

The United States and Norway won against Germany and Kazakhstan

J at 38:56 on the Power Play. A goal by Robertson, c. Blackwell’s empty-net goal was repeated at 59:33, allowing Germany’s Pyongyang to beat the 2018 sub-Olympic champions the United States. Goalie Peterson’s match was excellent, with all 33 shots fired at him by the German strikers, while his German teammate Brookman received only 15 shots from his opponents.
Energy Industryfuelcellsworks.com

GEV Signs Agreement With ILF for Hydrogen Projects in Europe & Australia

Australia based Global Energy Ventures Ltd (ASX: GEV, the Company) is pleased to announce it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Germany based ILF Beratend Ingenieure GmbH (ILF Consulting Engineers) to identify and develop green hydrogen projects in Europe and Australia which will include GEV’s C-H2 shipping solution.
Environmentcitywatchla.com

The Net Zero Mirage

However, that epithet echoes past decades of climate change/global warming mitigation plans, one after another, all failures. The world’s continuing failure to come to grips with the dilemma led three notable climate scientists, deeply involved at the highest levels, to publicly ridicule past and future attempts to fix climate change in a blockbuster article entitled: “Climate Scientists: Concept of Net Zero is a Dangerous Trap” The Conversation, April 22, 2021.
Energy Industryenergyvoice.com

Mission Possible: Building an oil and gas business for the future

‘Daddy, I’ve written a letter to the Norwegian government!’ announced my 13-year old daughter Bee. When I asked her what it was about, she replied innocuously: ‘I asked the environment minister to stop oil exploration in northern Norway’. As I take on the helm of Equinor’s international oil and gas...
Energy IndustryNature.com

On the climate benefit of a coal-to-gas shift in Germany’s electric power sector

Methane emissions along the natural gas supply chain are critical for the climate benefit achievable by fuel switching from coal to natural gas in the electric power sector. For Germany, one of the world’s largest primary energy consumers, with a coal and natural gas share in the power sector of 35% and 13%, respectively, we conducted fleet-conversion modelling for reference year 2018, taking domestic and export country specific greenhouse gas (GHG)-emissions in the natural gas and coal supply chains into account. Methane leakage rates below 4.9% (GWP20; immediate 4.1%) in the natural gas supply chain lead to overall reduction of CO2-equivalent GHG-emissions by fuel switching. Supply chain methane emissions vary significantly for the import countries Russia, Norway and The Netherlands, yet for Germany’s combined natural gas mix lie with << 1% far below specific break-even leakage rates. Supply chain emission scenarios demonstrate that a complete shift to natural gas would emit 30–55% (GWP20 and GWP100, respectively) less CO2-equivalent GHG than from the coal mix. However, further abating methane emissions in the petroleum sector should remain a prime effort, when considering natural gas as bridge fuel on the path to achieve the Paris climate goals.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Salon

Will there be resource wars in our renewable energy future?

This piece originally appeared on TomDispatch. Thanks to its very name — renewable energy — we can picture a time in the not-too-distant future when our need for non-renewable fuels like oil, natural gas, and coal will vanish. Indeed, the Biden administration has announced a breakthrough target of 2035 for fully eliminating U.S. reliance on those non-renewable fuels for the generation of electricity. That would be accomplished by "deploying carbon-pollution-free electricity-generating resources," primarily the everlasting power of the wind and sun.
Energy IndustrySlate

What Germany Can Teach America About Renewable Energy

Earlier this month, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres joined virtual visitors to Berlin at the 12th Annual Petersberg Climate Dialogue, where the German government hoped to further negotiate technical details of the Paris Agreement. During the event, German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged governments to continue investing into our shared climate despite budgetary shortfalls related to the COVID-19 crisis.
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

Turning Coal Waste Into Rare Earth Metals For Renewable Energy

When talking about climate change and other environmental issues, we tend to spend a lot of time talking about the ills that come from burning coal. Even when pollution mitigation measures are taken, the result isn’t perfect and there’s no reduction of CO2 emissions. On top of that, coal’s carbon emissions are around twice that of burning natural gas, so there’s really no redeeming it. Fortunately, the market has largely selected coal for extinction, as coal has become a lot more expensive than natural gas and renewables for the generation of electricity.
Energy Industryfinfeed.com

Vulcan Energy appoints lithium expert to lead its team in Germany

Vulcan Energy (ASX:VUL) has appointed one of the world’s leading experts in lithium extraction from geothermal brines. Dr. Stephen Harrison has been appointed by VUL as Chief Technical Officer (CTO). Dr Harrison has thorough knowledge of all steps of industry process/product commercialisation in the lithium industry dating back to 1998....
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Pakistan, Russia sign gas pipe construction pact

The agreement would allow work on the 1,100 km Pakistan Stream gas pipeline to start. [Photo credit: Russian energy ministry]. Pakistan and Russia have signed an agreement that would allow work on the Pakistan Stream pipeline, earlier known as the North South Gas Pipeline, to begin, the Russian energy ministry said on May 28.