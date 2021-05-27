Czechs name Sadílek for Euro 2020 after Kúdela loses appeal

PRAGUE (AP) — Defensive midfielder Michal Sadílek has been named to the Czech Republic squad for the European Championship after UEFA upheld a 10-game ban for defender Ondřej Kúdela for racially abusing an opponent. Czech Republic coach Jaroslav Šilhavý announced a list of 25 players on Tuesday. That is one less than the number allowed by UEFA. The final place was meant for Kúdela while he appealed his ban. But the governing body of European soccer dismissed that appeal on Wednesday. The 21-year-old Sadílek has yet to play a game for the national team. He spent last season on loan from PSV Eindhoven at Czech provincial club Liberec.