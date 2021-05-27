Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

THE FED WAKES UP, GOES “WOKE”

By Joseph P. Farrell
gizadeathstar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article is, in a way, almost too good to be true, and it's symptomatic of what's been going wrong for quite some time, ever since, let's say, the founding of the Federal Reserve in the middle of the night during a pending Congressional shut-down with barely a quorum in sight. It was perhaps the first "Pelosi Moment" in American history, when we "have to vote and pass it to find out what's in it." But this article, shared by N.S., is a real corker, not only for what it's reporting, but how it's reporting it.

gizadeathstar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Toomey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Fed#Economy#Woke#Labor Markets#Reserve Bank#Night Time#Fed#The Federal Reserve#Congressional#American#The Minneapolis Fed#Annual Report#The Boston Fed#The Atlanta Fed#Fox Business#Reichsbank#The Ny Fed#Swampington Dc#First Black Fed#People S Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
Related
Congress & CourtsFOXBusiness

Wokeness at Fed's regional banks puts central bank independence at risk

Regional Federal Reserve Banks are taking an increasingly "alarming" stance on politically charged issues like racial justice, according to Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican from Pennsylvania who is the ranking member of the Senate Banking Committee. Federal Reserve banks in Atlanta, Boston and Minneapolis recently dedicated resources to social policy,...
Businessinvesting.com

Fed Watch: Taper Talk Grows Amid Higher Inflation And Increasing Concerns

Federal Reserve policymakers seem a bit confused—or they are deliberately sending mixed messages—as pressure grows for them to do something in the face of increasing evidence that inflation is on the rise and no one can be sure that is a passing phenomenon. The core personal consumption expenditures index—which is...
Economyfa-mag.com

Fed's Beige Book Reports Pickup In Recovery, Price Pressures

The pace of the U.S. recovery picked up somewhat in the past two months, sparking price pressures as businesses contended with worker scarcity and rising costs, the Federal Reserve said. “The national economy expanded at a moderate pace from early April to late May, a somewhat faster rate than the...
Businessmoneyandmarkets.com

The Fed Wanted Inflation — It May Get Stagflation Instead

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell must be ecstatic. He was right. Inflation is back, but it may be stagflation instead. On Friday, the Commerce Department reported core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index rose 3.1% in April. CNBC noted this was because “price pressures built up in the rapidly expanding U.S. economy.”
BusinessForexTV.com

U.S. Dollar Appreciates On Economic Recovery Hopes

The U.S. dollar gained ground against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Wednesday, as a pick up in U.S. manufacturing activity added to optimism over the economic recovery. Data from the Institute for Supply Management showed on Tuesday that U.S. manufacturing activity expanded at a slightly faster pace...
Currencieskfgo.com

Dollar in doldrums as traders ponder Fed policy path; sterling soars

TOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar languished near multi-month lows versus major peers on Tuesday as traders pondered the prospects for early policy normalization by the Federal Reserve ahead of a key jobs report at the end of the week. The British pound rallied to a three-month peak at $1.425 while...
Businessrealclearmarkets.com

The Fed Is the Perpetual Janitor, Cleaning Up After Itself

There’s just the one Treasury market, isn’t there? The same has been assumed of the money market, too. Singular blocks which operate something like a Medieval marketplace, only here bank dealers line its alleyways and hawk financial products under the watchful, experienced, sometimes vengeful eye of the local lord Maestro Greenspan. It makes for a compelling fairy tale, one to which common sense had surrendered a very long time ago.
San Francisco, CAWDEZ 101.9 FM

U.S. labor market worse than it appears, Fed paper suggests

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – U.S. labor market signals are conflicting to an “unprecedented” degree, but those suggesting labor market slack should be given more weight than those pointing to tightness, according a paper published Monday by the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank. The paper looked at 26 labor market measures...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Fed has abandoned price stability — Congress must correct its course

Consumer prices are rising at more than a 10 percent annual rate and bond investors are expecting future inflation of 2 percent. Does this sound like price stability? Common sense says no, but the Federal Reserve says yes. The Fed argues that our current “transitory inflation” is nothing to worry about as they keep open the monetary spigots. The Fed is ignoring its Congressionally mandated duties with little pushback. With Democrats counting on the Fed to monetize their bloated federal spending plans, there is no mechanism to enforce Fed accountability.
Congress & CourtsFOXBusiness

Rand Paul: US needs to ‘wake up’ to ‘profound repercussions’ of Biden spending

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul argued recent government spending will have "profound repercussions" on FOX Business’ "Cavuto: Coast to Coast." RAND PAUL: I think when the Fed says this is transitory -- and mostly supporters of the Fed back the Fed up and say it's transitory -- I think that's an excuse for government spending and borrowing. It's sort of from the same kind of lexicon of ‘deficits don't matter.’ So we added four or five trillion dollars’ worth of debt last year. We're going to do probably the same again this year.