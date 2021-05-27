THE FED WAKES UP, GOES “WOKE”

This article is, in a way, almost too good to be true, and it's symptomatic of what's been going wrong for quite some time, ever since, let's say, the founding of the Federal Reserve in the middle of the night during a pending Congressional shut-down with barely a quorum in sight. It was perhaps the first "Pelosi Moment" in American history, when we "have to vote and pass it to find out what's in it." But this article, shared by N.S., is a real corker, not only for what it's reporting, but how it's reporting it.