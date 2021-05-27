Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

New poll shows solid lead for Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan in re-election bid

Posted by 
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 17 days ago

A new poll out Thursday morning shows Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan with a commanding lead in his re-election bid ahead of the August primary. The Target Insyght survey of 400 likely voters shows 64% support the mayor, who has a 68% favorability rating.

www.audacy.com
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Elections
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Duggan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Deputy Mayor#State Senator#City Clerk#Target Insyght#A City Council#Mayor Duggan#Pollster Ed Sarpolus#Running#Lead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
Matthew Donnellon

Independent Commission Preparing to Re-draw Michigan Districts

Michigan is in the midst of a redistricting effort. In the United States, districts are redrawn every 10 years to reflect demographic changes in the state. This time it will be different as an independent group, the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, will be redrawing the boundaries instead of the state legislature, “Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission — a group of five independents, four Republicans and four Democrats randomly selected from a pool of thousands of applicants — is constitutionally obligated to redraw the state’s Congressional, state House and state Senate political district maps based on the latest U.S. Census data and a myriad of other criteria, including communities of interest.”
Detroit, MIDetroit News

Civil rights leader, longtime cop named interim Detroit police chief

Detroit — The city's new interim police chief, a licensed mental health therapist with a civil rights background, vowed Monday to use those skills as he assumes command of the police department in one of the nation's most violent cities. James White, who left the police department in August to...
Michigan StateMidland Daily News

Attorney urges Michigan residents to contact legislator for flood relief

A year later, victims of the 2020 mid-Michigan flood are still looking for compensation for flood relief from the state and federal governments. Ven Johnson Law held a press conference Monday to provide updates on the litigation against the state of Michigan and the federal government regarding the 2002 Edenville Dam failure. A press release was also sent out that morning form the Midland Small Business alliance about testimony provided to the U.S. House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies.
Detroit, MIDetroit News

Detroit breaks ground on $200M Joe Louis Greenway

Detroit — The city's $200 million Joe Louis Greenway took a step closer to becoming a reality Monday after officials broke ground on the project. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, government officials and community leaders launched the project's first phase of construction for the nearly 28-mile loop of pedestrian and bike paths.
Michigan StateWNDU

Michigan Rep. Upton supports commission to investigate Jan. 6 riot

Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan GOP representative Fred Upton is pushing back against certain members of his own party. He believes some Republicans are downplaying the violence during the capitol riots on January 6. “It was chilling, uh, what happened. Uh, absolutely chilling. And that’s why I think that it’s important...
Michigan Statewlen.com

Rep. Kahle Reacts to Changes to Michigan Mask Mandates

Adrian, MI – State Representative Bronna Kahle reacted to the announcement of the lifting of most mask mandates in the State of Michigan. Kahle talked to WLEN News about the change of course from Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s administration…. Tune into our local and state newscasts, anytime day or night, for...