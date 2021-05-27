Pittston Area presenting ‘Beauty and the Beast’

IVINS — If there is one thing that Tuacahn Amphitheatre does well, it is spectacle, and if there is a musical that lends itself well to spectacle, it is Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. Originally on Broadway in 1994, this “tale as old as time” follows Belle, a restless young lady who dreams of more than what her life can provide, and through a mishap involving her father, ends up finding adventure in an enchanted castle that changes her life and her perspective as her fate becomes intertwined with a man who has been cursed to be a beast by an enchantress long ago. Based on the cartoon by the same name, with music written by the great Alan Menken and lyrics by the legends Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, it is a fan favorite and people pleaser.