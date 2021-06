Hadley - The Porter-Phelps-Huntington Museum, an historic house museum dating to 1752 in Hadley, will again be closed for in-person public programming for its 72 season in order to protect the health and safety of the community, museum interns, and staff. However, they will be undertaking several projects during this time including new interpretive programming, updates for the website, and archival processing of new collections to reinvigorate and expand their 2022 season. They will be presenting several free virtual programs this summer that will share the culture and history of this site through a discussion of topics that speak to the present through the past.