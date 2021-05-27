Ghosn testifies to French investigators in Renault probe

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese prosecutors say former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn told them during questioning on financial misconduct charges before he fled Japan that his compensation was never decided upon. Records presented in the Tokyo District Court on Tuesday showed that Ghosn said the plans were just a “reference." A defense attorney for Greg Kelly, a former Nissan executive who is on trial in connection with alleged underreporting of Ghosn's pay, read more than 200 pages documenting Ghosn’s interrogations in a Tokyo jail in November and December 2018. Kelly, an American, says he is innocent. So does Ghosn, who has fled to Lebanon.