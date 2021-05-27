Cancel
Soccer

EURO 2020: Winners and losers from the 1-year delay

 28 days ago

Pushing the European Championship back a year because of the coronavirus pandemic has given some teams a chance to rebuild or integrate new players. Others have had their squads hit by injuries and retirements. England has used the time to integrate young players and Portugal has added much-needed depth around 36-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo. Turkey is also showing its potential. But the Netherlands lost defender Virgil van Dijk to injury and coach Ronald Koeman to Barcelona since the tournament was postponed. Aging squads are showing the strain for Croatia and Russia.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronald Koeman
Barcelona#Croatia#The European Championship
Europe
Portugal
Netherlands
Euro
Coronavirus
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Sports
