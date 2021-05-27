CL final: Man City remodels attack without Sterling, Aguero
Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling have been Manchester City's top two scorers in each of Pep Guardiola’s first four seasons at the club. On Saturday they'll likely be on the bench for the Champions League final. Guardiola's go-to players for goals have not been reliable enough this season. Aguero has struggled for fitness and Sterling has struggled for consistency leading Guardiola to drop them behind Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez. Instead Guardiola will select a front five of attacking midfielders who spread around the goals and give the team a stronger platform to control games. Aguero and Sterling will have to be content with being super-subs at best.www.wcn247.com