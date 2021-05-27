Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

CL final: Man City remodels attack without Sterling, Aguero

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling have been Manchester City's top two scorers in each of Pep Guardiola’s first four seasons at the club. On Saturday they'll likely be on the bench for the Champions League final. Guardiola's go-to players for goals have not been reliable enough this season. Aguero has struggled for fitness and Sterling has struggled for consistency leading Guardiola to drop them behind Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez. Instead Guardiola will select a front five of attacking midfielders who spread around the goals and give the team a stronger platform to control games. Aguero and Sterling will have to be content with being super-subs at best.

www.wcn247.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Riyad Mahrez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Remodels#The Champions League#Midfielders#Games#Consistency#Man City#Attack#Fitness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Place
Europe
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerYardbarker

Juventus to miss out on Aguero as he eyes reunion with Messi

Juventus is set to miss out on the signature of Sergio Aguero as he eyes a reunion with Lionel Messi at Barcelona. The Argentinean will be a free agent in the next transfer window after Manchester City decided against giving him a new deal. He is now set to find...
Premier Leaguetbrfootball.com

Report: Manchester City put Andre Silva on list of Aguero replacements

According to a report from The Times, Manchester City have placed Eintracht Frankfur striker, Andre Silva, on their list of potential Sergio Aguero replacements. City are in the market for a new striker this summer. Club legend Aguero is set to leave, and Pep Guardiola is thought to want to replace the Argentinian talisman.
Premier Leaguetotalfootballanalysis.com

Pep’s positional roulette goes wrong as Tuchel’s tactics come out on top – tactical analysis

The Champions League semi-finals saw both Manchester City and Chelsea come through comfortably to make it an all-English final at the end of the month in the premier European club competition. This, in turn, raised the spotlight on the following weekend’s league game between these two sides, which was now being seen as a dress rehearsal for the final in three weeks. There were other subplots in play too – Manchester City could clinch the Premier League title with a win, while Chelsea would strengthen their chances of making the top four with a win of their own as well.
Premier Leaguefootball.london

'Tuchel is a tactical genius' - What the national media said about Chelsea after Man City win

Chelsea tightened their grip on a top-four spot in the Premier League table after coming from behind to beat Manchester City 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening. After falling behind to Raheem Sterling's close-range opener just moments before half time, Chelsea responded in the second half thanks to goals from Hakim Ziyech and a last-gasp winner from Marcos Alonso, with both goals coming after City striker Sergio Aguero squandered the chance to put home side 2-0 up with a poorly taken penalty.
Premier Leaguecompletesports.com

Aguero Claims Record Premier League Title

Argentine striker Sergio Aguero set a new record after Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions on Tuesday night. The Cityzens were confirmed champions after Manchester United lost 2-1 to Leicester City at Old Trafford. This means Aguero has now won the Premier League title five times which is more...
Socceronefootball.com

Barcelona president Laporta to close Aguero deal 'in coming days'

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is on the brink of signing Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero. Off contract in June, Aguero will leave City this summer after ten years with the club. A Bosman move to Barca has long been suggested and El Chiringuito's Jose Alvarez reports Laporta is about to...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Sergio Aguero's failed Panenka ensured the Premier League title race goes on... but how do our pundits feel about the controversial spot-kick? Peter Crouch and Chris Sutton have their say - and reveal whether they've ever had the audacity to try it!

Sergio Aguero had a match to forget on Sunday as he missed a penalty trying a Panenka and then watched on from the bench as Chelsea snatched all three points late on. The script appeared to have been written for Aguero to make it 2-0 from the spot and send Manchester City on their way to securing the Premier League title, but the mood soon turned sour.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Chelsea fullback Alonso: Aguero flop gave us another life!

Chelsea fullback Marcos Alonso admits Sergio Aguero gave them a lifeline for victory at Manchester City. Aguero's fluffed Panenka opened the door for Chelsea's comeback for a 2-1 win, with Alonso scoring. The fullback said, "We had another life and we went out and took it. We suffered a little...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Manchester United 'make contact with Sporting Lisbon over potential £52m deal for teenage left-back Nuno Mendes'... and the Man City target has the same agent as Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United are reportedly in the race to sign Sporting Lisbon's teenage star Nuno Mendes, having already contacted the club over a possible move. Mendes has been a sensation for Sporting since making his debut last season, and in the 18-year-old's first full campaign has helped the club win their first top flight title for 19 years.
Premier LeagueESPN

Man City's Aguero take note: How not to take a Panenka penalty

As Manchester City's Sergio Aguero has recently learned to his cost, the "Panenka" penalty is a curious discipline, with the heavily unstable ratio between risk, reward and ridicule barely making them worth anybody's while. If you're thinking, what is it? Then the man himself can explain. Antonin Panenka, the Czechoslovakia...
Premier LeagueRealGM

Barcelona Interested In Signing Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay

Barcelona has interest in signing at least one of Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay this summer. Barcelona's search for a striker pre-dates Luis Suarez's departure from the club but has accelerated since he moved to Atletico Madrid in September 2020. Barcelona have held conversations with the representatives of Aguero and...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Pep Guardiola reveals Man City dressing room hasn't spoken for ONE second about upcoming Champions League final with Chelsea as boss urges his side to 'stay focused' in bid to build momentum for Porto finale

Pep Guardiola insisted Manchester City cannot take their foot off the gas in the remaining Premier League games. City face Brighton on Tuesday before lifting the league trophy in front of their supporters at the Etihad Stadium after Sunday’s match against Everton. Guardiola will continue to rotate his team but...