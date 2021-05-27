CL final: Man City remodels attack without Sterling, Aguero

The Champions League semi-finals saw both Manchester City and Chelsea come through comfortably to make it an all-English final at the end of the month in the premier European club competition. This, in turn, raised the spotlight on the following weekend’s league game between these two sides, which was now being seen as a dress rehearsal for the final in three weeks. There were other subplots in play too – Manchester City could clinch the Premier League title with a win, while Chelsea would strengthen their chances of making the top four with a win of their own as well.