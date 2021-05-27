Cancel
Study: Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines appear safe, effective

 28 days ago

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Two vaccines made by China’s Sinopharm appear to be safe and effective against COVID-19, according to a study published in a medical journal. Scientists have been waiting for more details about the two vaccines, even though they already are being used in many countries and one recently won the backing of the World Health Organization. Experts say there is not enough data in the study to show whether the vaccines provide protection against severe disease. The study also involved many more men than women, which means there is not enough data to determine if there are safety concerns that impact women.

