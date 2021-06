JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s Public Service Commission (PSC) approved new requirements for its gas and transportation reporting requirements this week. The addendums put the commission in compliance with federal reporting requirements. Staff and stakeholders evaluated recent changes on the federal level, noting funding for the commission’s Pipeline Safety Program would be in jeopardy if the state’s requirements were not as stringent as those on the federal level. The Governor’s Office also evaluated and approved Staff’s proposed changes.