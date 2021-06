Vermont Days Offers Free Fishing and Free Access to State Parks and Historic Sites This Weekend. COVID-19 Vaccine will also be available at State Parks across Vermont. Montpelier, Vt. – The annual Vermont Days Weekend will be held this coming weekend, June 12-13, 2021, offering an opportunity to celebrate the arrival of summer and to explore Vermont’s fishing, state parks and historic culture. As the state continues its push to 80% of eligible Vermonters receiving their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, walk-up clinics will be held at numerous State Parks across the state.