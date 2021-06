Some Lost River Valley history is at risk of being lost and members of the Big Lost River Cemetery District board are trying their best to prevent that from happening. The board is asking for help to identify the unmarked graves in the Houston Cemetery, south of Mackay. That pioneer cemetery was established in the 1800s. Board members know the locations of about 90 graves in the Houston Cemetery. Many are marked with headstones of all types — large engraved stones, wooden signs, some military markers. Some are clearly hand-made while others showcase the work of master rock carvers.