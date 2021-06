Just like everyone else, over this pandemic, I’ve picked up new hobbies and ways to pass time; one of those being board games. Specifically, Pegs and Jokers. It’s sort of a rendition of the game Sorry, where two to four players go around the board trying to get their pieces home before anyone else. In Pegs and Jokers, you usually play with teams instead of individually, which can make for an even more competitive (and stressful) game night. You also play with four decks of cards (you always have 7 cards in your hand), and each card has a different purpose.