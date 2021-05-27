Cancel
Premier League

Spanish league CEO: Super League ideas endure at clubs, FIFA

 6 days ago

GENEVA (AP) — The head of Spain's soccer league says European clubs and leagues still face threats from leaders of the failed Super League project and the FIFA president. Javier Tebas warns the ideology and "concept of the Super League hasn’t died.” The Super League project collapsed within 48 hours of being launched last month by 12 clubs. Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus have still refused to renounce it. Tebas criticized those clubs' presidents and FIFA president Gianni Infantino who is exploring playing the World Cup every two years. Tebas warns new competitions and formats threaten the size and revenue of domestic leagues.

