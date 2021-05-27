Spanish league CEO: Super League ideas endure at clubs, FIFA

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid enter the last round of the Spanish league with the title up for grabs between the crosstown rivals. Atlético can win its first league title in seven years with a victory at Valladolid. Madrid needs Atlético to stumble for it to retain its crown with a victory over Villarreal. Atlético leads Madrid by two points, while Madrid holds the tiebreaker if they finish level on points. Lionel Messi has been given permission to skip Barcelona’s last game at already relegated Eibar. Coach Ronald Koeman’s future is in doubt after his team’s poor finish to the campaign. Messi has yet to reveal his plans for when his contract expires at the end of the month.