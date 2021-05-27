Wayne Brady and his Black experience

Today, on Juneteenth, Universal Pictures shared a video of Candyman director/co-writer Nia DaCosta discussing the meaning of the holiday, and how it ties to her experience making the upcoming horror film. “Especially last year, I was thinking a lot about the duality of the Black experience in America. At once, it’s a place of this great hope, which I think Juneteenth represents in one way. It’s a celebration of us, of life, of freedom, of possibility,” she says as clips from the film begin to play. “On the other side, it’s incredibly difficult and there’s a lot of pain. And they kind of walk hand-in-hand.” DaCosta says that 2019 was a powerful time to film this thoughtful reimagining of the 1992 cult classic, and explains what made the story resonate. “The thing that I always came back to was the truth of the pain of the story that was at the center of Candyman. In the real world, we create monsters of men all the time. People are murdered. They become either saints or they’re vilified.”