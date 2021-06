Crashes are always such a pain. They affect games of all types, even those that are mostly re-releases of something that’s been out for years. Total War: Rome Remastered has been causing some users to have their fair share of crashes, so the newly released patch 2.01 will hopefully reduce the frequency of these. And hopefully won’t break anything else. The patch includes stability fixes, as well as adjustments to the game’s localization, audio, visuals, gameplay, and more. On top of this, players can expect even more extensive patches in the future, as developer Creative Assembly moves closer towards the game’s final form.