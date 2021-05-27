Cancel
Redwood County, MN

Mankato man convicted in Redwood County Court of giving false name to police officers

myklgr.com
 17 days ago

A Mankato man was found guilty in Redwood County Court of giving a false name to police officers investigating him for suspicious behavior. According to the criminal complaint and testimony at trial, officers were called to the Jackpot Junction Casio at about 12:20 a.m. on June 24, 2020 to investigate a suspicious male taking photographs of security guards. The man also appeared to be tampering with several motor vehicles. Security staff identified Todd Richard Kalis, age 52, as the suspicious male.

www.myklgr.com
