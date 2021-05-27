Mankato man convicted in Redwood County Court of giving false name to police officers

A Mankato man was found guilty in Redwood County Court of giving a false name to police officers investigating him for suspicious behavior. According to the criminal complaint and testimony at trial, officers were called to the Jackpot Junction Casio at about 12:20 a.m. on June 24, 2020 to investigate a suspicious male taking photographs of security guards. The man also appeared to be tampering with several motor vehicles. Security staff identified Todd Richard Kalis, age 52, as the suspicious male.