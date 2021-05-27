Cancel
Holstein Kiel to have 2,500 fans in Bundesliga promotion bid

KIEL, Germany (AP) — Holstein Kiel has backtracked on an earlier decision against fans and will have up to 2,500 supporters present for its Bundesliga promotion playoff against Cologne on Saturday. The second-division club says it has permission from local authorities to have the fans present for the second leg of the playoff. Kiel won 1-0 at Cologne in the first leg on Wednesday. Kiel refused to have supporters at its previous game but fans still gathered outside the stadium to cheer on the team. Cologne finished third from last in the Bundesliga. The winner will play in Germany’s top division next season.

