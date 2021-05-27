Cancel
Katy, TX

Have your steak and eat it too: elevated fine dining meets idyllic picnic in the park at new butcher and market in Katy

By Claire Goodman
Houston Chronicle
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe concept of buying ready-to-grill steak from the butcher is nothing new, but buying the steak and grilling it a few steps away might be. Cherry Block Craft Butcher and Kitchen is a new meat and seafood market that is bringing locally-sourced, ready-to-grill meats to Katy. The restaurant also offers prepared sides, ready-to-cook meals and will soon offer alcoholic beverages.

