Have your steak and eat it too: elevated fine dining meets idyllic picnic in the park at new butcher and market in Katy
The concept of buying ready-to-grill steak from the butcher is nothing new, but buying the steak and grilling it a few steps away might be. Cherry Block Craft Butcher and Kitchen is a new meat and seafood market that is bringing locally-sourced, ready-to-grill meats to Katy. The restaurant also offers prepared sides, ready-to-cook meals and will soon offer alcoholic beverages.www.houstonchronicle.com