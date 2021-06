Protecting natural habitats is vital for a healthy living environment, not only for humans, but also for plants and animals. Without the essentials ── food, water, shelter, and space ── life cannot thrive. As illustrated at this year’s Flower Show, “HABITAT: Nature’s Masterpiece,” habitat can take shape in many forms. While Flower Show guests enjoyed extravagant exhibits related to this topic, creating a healthy and beautiful habitat isn’t something reserved only for professionals. PHS urges gardeners of all levels to do your part in creating, contributing to, and protecting natural habitats. Here, a closer look at a few of the unique habitats at this year’s Flower Show.