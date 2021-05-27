Cancel
DEE SNIDER: 'Leave A Scar' Album Details Revealed; 'I Gotta Rock (Again)' Music Video Available

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2018, legendary TWISTED SISTER vocalist and pop culture pillar Dee Snider turned the heavy music world on its axis with his transformative album, "For The Love Of Metal". Produced by HATEBREED frontman Jamey Jasta, the album re-cemented Dee's undeniable prowess with its modernized mastery and take-no-prisoners attitude. Three years later, with one of the most collectively tumultuous times society has ever experienced behind him, Snider triumphantly returns with his fifth full-length album, "Leave A Scar", due out July 30 via Napalm Records.

