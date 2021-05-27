📧 News about dogs and cats and fish, oh my: Sign up for our Pets Newsletter now!

Curious about how to keep your dog from licking its paws? Or what is the most popular breed of cat for your apartment? Or whether it's better to have one pet hamster or two?. We can help with that! Each week, delivered directly to your inbox, our pets newsletter provides a roundup of the latest news about owning and caring for the creatures in your life. Additionally, you'll get a look at local pets that are available now and looking for a home.