Stephen Curry’s Mind-Boggling Feat No Other Guard In NBA History Has Done

Stephen Curry is loved by fans across the world for a multitude of reasons. But one big reason the Golden State Warriors star is so beloved is his relatively diminutive size compared to some of the behemoths we see dominating the NBA today. For a guy like Curry to rule for half a decade despite being considered small by league standards, especially compared to his Warriors rivals through the years like LeBron James and Kevin Durant, it just makes his rise to the top that much more compelling.