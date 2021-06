Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra showed some major PDA on the red carpet last night. However, it was one of their sweet moments afterwards that really caught our attention. On Sunday, the couple attended the Billboard Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The 28-year-old Jonas Brother hosted and performed at the awards show while the 38-year-old actress (who looked stunning in a Dolce & Gabbana dress) went to support her hubby as well as to present an award.