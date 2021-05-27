Circle Jerks, Steve Igs, Bad Religion, SLF, Cocksparrer, Subhumans, Bouncing Souls to play Rebellion
Blackpool, UK's Rebellino Fest has announced its first-wave of bands. So far, bands playing this year include Circle Jerks, Steve Ignorant doing a Crass set, Bad Religion, Stiff Little Fingers, Cocksparrer, UK Subs, Stranglers, Levellers, Sham 69, D.O.A., The Undertones, The Exploited, cockney Rejects, GBH, Tom Robinson Band, The Dickies, Ruts DC, Neville Staple of The Specials, Subhumans (UK), Bouncing Souls, and Moscow Death Brigade.www.punknews.org