'Boston to Berkeley II' tour with openers The Bronx. This week, punk legends Dropkick Murphys and Rancid announced 2021 co-headlining tour dates. Billed as Boston to Berkeley II, the tour actually won't be visiting the exact hometowns of Dropkick Murphys (Boston, MA) or Rancid (Berkeley, CA), but it will be hitting Worcester and Stanford as it winds from coast-to-coast en route to stopping at 30 venues across the USA. The shows are scheduled at large-scale venues, with opening act The Bronx on select dates. Dropkick Murphys also have a few festival appearances on their calendar this year and a European tour in 2022. Rancid have no other dates lined up at this moment.