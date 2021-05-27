Meat Wave announce EP, release video

Hot on the heels of “Silence,” his collaboration with Monocule featuring Bertie Scott, DØBER is back on Protocol Recordings with his second artist EP ‘About You,‘ on which the dynamic Dutch producer further explores his signature Bass House-influenced style. Featuring three brand new productions, each representing the light to the dark spectrum of DØBER’s sound, the EP begins with the title track. It opens with distorted vocals and a bouncy, deep bassline while DØBER implements groovy melodies to make “About You” perfectly balanced. Next up is “Revolution,” where he pulls all the stops and hits hard with stabbing synths, growling basslines, and mechanical drive. Be warned, it’s not for the faint of heart and conjures images of DØBER’s high-energy live sets. The EP finishes out with progressive-oriented “In My Soul” with SOLR, featuring Timmy Loss, which represents cinematic soundscapes, dreamy melodies, and vocal riffs. DØBER continues to flex his prowess and refine his style with each new release, so we can’t wait to see what he’s up to next.