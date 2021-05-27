Cancel
Meat Wave announce EP, release video

Punknews.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeat Wave have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. The EP is called Volcano Park and will be out digitally June 11 with the physical copies being released August 6 via Big Scary Monsters. The band have also released a video for their new song "Tugboat". The video was directed by Chris Sutter. Meat Wave last released The Incessant in 2017. Check out the video below.

Musicfloodmagazine.com

Coolin’ Call Announces “Bamboo Boy” EP, Shares a Video for “Serving Up”

Now that we’ve hit June it’s officially mixtape season, and LA rapper Coolin’ Cal is getting a jump on the summer release calendar by announcing that his Bamboo Boy EP is set for release in late July via Babe City Records. Ahead of that date, though, Cal is sharing the lead off single “Serving Up” which features his Concept Collective peer Tre Savels, as well as the project’s mission of disseminating as many tapes of the EP as possible. The breezy instrumental fuelled by bluesy keys lays the groundwork for both rappers to flex their verses, while the visual only helps to reinforce the track’s status as a soundtrack to early summer outings.
Musicfloodmagazine.com

Jackie Hayes Announces New EP, Shares a Colorful Video for First Single “omg”

Here’s a little secret for Gen Z: getting older is not that cool. Sure, eventually you can attend 21+ shows and rent a car, but once you hit a certain age your bones usually hurt, and every couple of months there’s something new and concerning going on in some previously unthought-about part of your body, which your doctor casually tells you is just gonna be a thing from now on.
MusicPunknews.org

The Naysayers release “Yesterday” video

Whitehorse, Yukon based indie rock band The Naysayers have released a music video for their new song "Yesterday". The video was directed by guitarist and vocalist Drea Nasager. The song is off of their upcoming self-titled LP due out June 25 via Coax Records. The Naysayers released their album Hope in 2014. Check out the video below.
Oakland, CAmxdwn.com

Machine Head Announces New EP Arrows In Words From The Sky for June 2021 Release

Heavy metal outfit Machine Head has some new music on the way and are planning on releasing a new, three-song single “Arrows In Words From The Sky,” which will be out on June 11. Not much is known about the new song, however Navene Koperweiss of Entheos, Whitechapel and Animals As Leaders recorded the drum parts, while Zack Ohren produced the project. The track was recorded in Oakland, California this past January.
Musicwvli927.com

The Rolling Stones Drop New Lyric Videos And Live EP Sampler

Just released are new lyric videos for the Rolling Stones' 1968 single “Jumpin' Jack Flash” backed with “Child Of The Moon.” Both tracks have been newly remastered by 12-time Grammy-winning mastering engineer Bob Ludwig, and are available digitally as a single on all streaming platforms. The directors of the new...
Musicmxdwn.com

Anika Announces First New Solo Album in 11 Years Change for July 2021 Release and Shares Video for “Change”

It’s been over a decade since Anika released an album under her solo mononym, having released music as Exploded View over the last few years. Recently we reported on her signing a solo deal with Sacred Bones, the label that released her Exploded View albums, as well as the release of a new song from her as a solo artist, “Finger Pies.” Today she’s announced the first new full-length she’s released as a solo project in 11 years, Change, which will be released by Sacred Bones on July 23.
New Orleans, LAdailymusicroll.com

Zoee8 Upcoming Ep Release June 9,2021

(DailyMusicRoll Editorial):- New Orleans, Louisiana Jun 3, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Zoee8 Upcoming release Slimey Situationz is the most energetic tune you gonna wanna ever hear. Zoee8 was Born And Raised In New Orleans, LA, the 8th Ward To Be Specific. His Journey Began At 12, he told us that he...
Los Angeles, CAmxdwn.com

King Woman Announces New Album Celestial Blues for July 2021 Release and Shares New Video for “Morning Star”

King Woman, the outfit featuring songwriter, producer, vocalist, and “tour de force of gloom and woe” (Rolling Stone) Kris Esfandiari, return with their eagerly-awaited sophomore album, Celestial Blues (July 30, Relapse Records). News of the album arrives with the raw, one-take performance of “Morning Star,” which was directed by Muted Widows. Check out the video below:
Rock Musicdecodedmagazine.com

Pan-Pot announce new EP on their label Second State

Berlin based DJ/Producer duo and label bosses Pan-Pot return to their Second State imprint to serve up the labels sixth release this year. The illustrious Second State has been fostering the sound of some of techno’s biggest tastemakers and emerging artists for several years, with releases throughout 2021 so far being some of their strongest ones to date. “Voodoo Signs” EP however, is a shift from their usual productions, incorporating a breakbeat sound throughout the record, a step away from the duo’s familiar straight ahead techno weapons.
MusicCleveland Scene

Local Indie Rockers Cereal Banter Release New EP

After a difficult year, local indie rockers Cereal Banter have released Destruction Manual, a trippy new two-song digital release recorded during sessions for last year's Dethtrep. "[The songs on the new EP] didn't seem to fit with the immediacy of the tracks on Dethtrep," explains the band's Joseph Joseph in...
Musicelectrowow.net

DØBER Releases ‘About You’ EP Covering Wider Spectrum Of Sounds

Hot on the heels of “Silence,” his collaboration with Monocule featuring Bertie Scott, DØBER is back on Protocol Recordings with his second artist EP ‘About You,‘ on which the dynamic Dutch producer further explores his signature Bass House-influenced style. Featuring three brand new productions, each representing the light to the dark spectrum of DØBER’s sound, the EP begins with the title track. It opens with distorted vocals and a bouncy, deep bassline while DØBER implements groovy melodies to make “About You” perfectly balanced. Next up is “Revolution,” where he pulls all the stops and hits hard with stabbing synths, growling basslines, and mechanical drive. Be warned, it’s not for the faint of heart and conjures images of DØBER’s high-energy live sets. The EP finishes out with progressive-oriented “In My Soul” with SOLR, featuring Timmy Loss, which represents cinematic soundscapes, dreamy melodies, and vocal riffs. DØBER continues to flex his prowess and refine his style with each new release, so we can’t wait to see what he’s up to next.
Musicdjmag.com

Blankson releases new EP, ‘Wraith’, on HE.SHE.THEY.: Listen

LGBTQIA+ collective HE.SHE.THEY. has today (June 4th) released a new EP from rising London DJ and producer Blankson. 'Wraith' is the producer's second EP, following on from the two-track 'Fela's Groove', which came out on Blankson's own 51-53 label at the end of last year. The new EP contains two of his earliest productions, which he spent 2020's COVID-19 lockdowns revisiting and reworking.
Rock Musictheobelisk.net

Solar Haze to Release The Solar Age EP July 16

The new EP from Los Angeles heavy rock and rollers Solar Haze takes its name from the opening track, but the implication of arrival is prevalent just the same. Then a four-piece, the band debuted in 2019 with a self-titled full-length, and though guitarist/vocalist Stephen Falla (now also bass), guitarist Ross Cowan and drummer Ryan Michael Falla have since parted ways with bassist Jason Hernandez, one expects no less energy than could be found on that release to be showcased on the new one given the rawness of sound and underlying current of punk and classic metal in their riffs. I haven’t heard anything off the 17-minute outing as yet, but neither am I complaining about getting switched on to the self-titled.
Musicedmidentity.com

PRXZM Releases Nostalgia-Inducing ‘Faultlines’ EP

PRXZM releases Faultlines, their brand new, three-track EP that’s filled to the brim with retro synths and ’80s inspired melodies. Since first coming together in 2014, California-based duo PRXZM have brought their unique, ’80s-infused style to their modern-day electronic music. Sharing a passion for music, members Emma Maidenberg and Nick Ortega continue to grow with each passing release and performance, taking to clubs and festivals sharing their edgy catalog with audiences all over the globe. Of course, their dream-like synths paired and pop-oriented style.
Musicthisis50.com

BadBoiHY Releases Debut EP “11:11”

Fahoy Music’s frontline act, Humphrey Osagie Afobhokhan also known as BadboiHY releases his debut EP. The extended playlists consist of tracks which are a mixture of Hip-Hop, Trap and Afrobeats. The musician who hails from the ancient city of benin in Nigeria was able to birth a musical body of work which has an international appeal while maintaining his African roots with the second track “Jo jo jo”. His melodic sense is rooted in Afro modes but unconstrained by them, and he has a few producers who assisted in creating this beautiful masterpiece through some of the most innovative rhythm tracks.
Rock MusicNYS Music

Speak, Memory Releases “Adirondack” EP

Oklahoma City based band Speak, Memory released their latest EP, Adirondack, on May 21. Adirondack features 3 original tracks evocative of the Upstate NY mountains, fittingly titled “Trails,” “Lakes” and “Cabin.”. Speak, Memory is a three-piece act comprised of Timothy Miller on guitar and vocals, Cody Fowler on bass and...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

(HED) P.E. Releases Lyric Video For Title Track Of 'Sandmine' EP

SoCal artists (HED) P.E. have released the official lyric video for the title track of their upcoming "Sandmine" EP. The EP is due on July 23 via Suburban Noize Records. Comments frontman Jared Gomes: "After the success of 'Class Of 2020', we wanted to give the fans more of what they wanted! The pandemic, the election, the reaction, the pending birth of my daughter... all these experiences fueled the inspiration for 'Sandmine'. The title itself names a brutal place where only the strong survive and few are able to escape.