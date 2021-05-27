New PS5 Model Surfaces With Revised Wireless Module
Sony Interactive Entertainment appears to be working on a new PlayStation 5 model which could possibly launch somewhere in 2022. According to an internal document uploaded earlier today, Sony has registered a new PS5 model CFI-1115A which uses a new wireless communication module M20DAL1. The current console model will be hence replacing its J20H100 wireless module once the new hardware revision launches for potential improved antenna gain.segmentnext.com