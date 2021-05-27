Cancel
New PS5 Model Surfaces With Revised Wireless Module

By Saqib Mansoor
segmentnext.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony Interactive Entertainment appears to be working on a new PlayStation 5 model which could possibly launch somewhere in 2022. According to an internal document uploaded earlier today, Sony has registered a new PS5 model CFI-1115A which uses a new wireless communication module M20DAL1. The current console model will be hence replacing its J20H100 wireless module once the new hardware revision launches for potential improved antenna gain.

segmentnext.com
Video GamesNME

PS5 and DualSense wireless controller get a new performance update

The PS5 and its DualSense wireless controller have received a brand new update to improve performance and stability. The latest version 21.01-03.20.00, which is currently available to download, includes a small number of updates, which can be found on the official PlayStation website. The system software update improves performance as...
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

New RPG Monark Headed to Switch, PS5, PS4

NIS has announced today that Monark, a new RPG from developer FuRyu, is currently in the works. And, from the looks of it, it’s going to be just as psychologically probing as previous FuRyu titles. In Monark, players will assume the role of a Shin Mikado student who finds themselves...
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

New Razer Hammerhead True Wireless X earbuds

Razer has this week released a new version of its Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds in the form of the new Hammerhead True Wireless X earbuds equipped with custom-tuned 13mm drivers and a 60ms low latency Gaming Mode. “Activate Gaming Mode to fire up the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless X’s leading performance while gaming on Bluetooth devices for a more seamless and lag-free experience.” Featuring Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity the earbuds last longer and automatically connect to their last paired device for easy handling.
Video Gamesdnyuz.com

The PS5 is getting a beta program to test new features

Sony is opening up a beta test program for PlayStation 5 system software, the company announced Thursday. Starting June 17, PS5 owners can sign up to become an official beta tester for the console’s next “major system update,” set to launch later this year. Fans interested in testing the new...
Video GamesPolygon

Black Ops vets form new studio for PlayStation-exclusive

Two veterans of Call of Duty development have formed a new studio, Deviation Games, and it will partner with Sony Interactive Entertainment to develop a new franchise for PlayStation Studios. Dave Anthony and Jason Blundell announced their new venture during Thursday’s Summer Game Fest Kickoff show. In an accompanying post...
Video Gamestrendingjagat.com

Sony PS5 DualSense wireless Conrtroller new colour Variants teased

Sony launched the PlayStation 5 late last year since its available many interested consumers have been trying to get their hands on the lastest PS5 Word is that the PS5 goes on Per-oder later this month Another update around the Ps5 is about its. Sony PS5 DualSense wireless Conrtroller new colour Variants teased.
Video GamesNME

PlayStation 5 console production is reportedly ramping up

Sony has reportedly confirmed it will start speeding up the production of PlayStation 5 consoles in order to achieve high sales. As reported by GamingBible, Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida confirmed in a recent Sony Group shareholder meeting that the company will be accelerating the supply of PS5 units in the next fiscal year.
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox Hires Kim Swift for Cloud Gaming Venture, Possibly Related to Kojima Project

Today, Xbox Game Studios Publishing announced the hiring of Kim Swift, best known for her work as a developer on Portal and Left 4 Dead at Valve. Swift is being brought on to "collaborate with independent studios to build games for the cloud." According to Venture Beat's Jeff Grubb, one of these studios is Kojima Productions. Earlier this year, Grubb reported that Xbox was in negotiations with Hideo Kojima to produce an Xbox Series X exclusive game, though it was unclear if a deal had been struck. Apparently, Swift's hiring is part of a plan for that project in particular.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Ghost of Tsushima Box Art Update Sparks Rumors of a PC Release or Possible PS5 Version

Ghost of Tsushima may be the next PlayStation exclusive headed to PC, or it could just be getting a proper native PS5 version of the game. These rumors were sparked by a recent update to the game’s box art (image above, courtesy VGC), removing the phrase “Only on PlayStation” from the top bar of the PS4 case. VGC notes that the updated box art can be seen on Amazon and PlayStation Direct. Both Days Gone and Horizon Zero Dawn had their respective “Only on PlayStation” labels removed when they went to PC, which suggests a Ghost of Tsushima PC port may be next. Given Sony’s recent trend of releasing PC ports of PlayStation exclusives about two years following original release, this would put Ghost of Tsushima on track for a PC release next year.
Video Gamesvrfocus.com

Myst Confirmed for PC VR In Q3 2021

When Cyan Worlds brought the iconic puzzle title Myst into VR last year it was an Oculus Quest exclusive. Today, the studio has confirmed its working on expanding support for this new edition, for PC VR headsets as well as standard pancake gaming. Launching a new Steam page as well...
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Walmart Upgrades Some PS5 Digital Edition Orders to Blu-ray Model

Actually finding PS5 stock has been hell for many gamers, but the wait may have been worth it for some Walmart customers. Emails shared on Twitter show how a handful of PS5 Digital Edition purchasers were upgraded to the Blu-ray model for free, after the retailer oversold its allocation of the download-only device.
Video Gamesjioforme.com

Sony patent system for better management of console notifications

Sony Interactive Entertainment recently filed a patent for a system that summarizes notifications to users and creates room for better notification management. As discovered by MP1st, the patent is on the USPTO website, indicating that Sony plans to improve the PlayStation 5 user interface. In summary, the system prioritizes notifications in the context of the user’s activity and decides whether to show the user a particular notification at that point. The system also enters list notifications in order of priority. The idea behind this patent is to ensure that important information gets the user’s attention, but not to confuse the user.