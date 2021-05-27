The Best 5 Weed Pens for Dabbing in 2021

Beat the back to school rush and get your supplies sorted now! Today only, save on Bic Markers and Pens. From at-home learning with young kids to leaving a quick message before you leave home or simply scribbling a quick status on your dorm room door, the BIC® Intensity® Dry Erase Kit makes it convenient and fun. This kit includes: 1 dual-sided dry erase board (7.8” x 11.8”), 1 clip-on eraser, 1 marker storage clip, and 9 BIC Intensity Dry Erase markers in vivid colors. The BIC® Intensity® dry erase markers have a 2.8mm bullet tip and a resistant blocked tip that will not retract under pressure. Even better? You can doodle, draw or work through your thoughts in 9 vivid colors including Black, Brown, Orange, Red, Purple, Blue, Navy and Green. The dual-sided dry erase board included in the kit is break-resistant and comes with both plain and grid lines on either side. The marker storage clip keeps your markers together to ensure they won’t get lost. Click here to grab this BIC Intensity Dry Erase Kit With 9 Dry Erase Markers and 1 Dual-Sided Dry Erase Board, Bullet Tip (2.8mm), Assorted, 12 Count, only $4.69.