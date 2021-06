Someone grab Archie and Lilibet their crowns because they could someday inherit the title of prince and princess!. How one may ask? Well, the children are legally allowed their royal labels once grandfather Prince Charles takes on the role of the monarch after Queen Elizabeth II‘s reign. Based on current guidelines, the great-grandchildren of the crown aren’t considered princes or princesses — except for the kiddos of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales. This basically is why we call Prince William and Kate Middleton’s little ones Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.