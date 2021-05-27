LIVE at 10:30 a.m.: SOS Benson testifies in front of House Oversight Committee
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will testify Thursday morning in front of the state's House Oversight Committee.
The hearing is expected to focus on her recent announcement regarding a permanent move to an appointment-only system at Secretary of State office branches.
RELATED: People pushing back against appointment-only structure at Michigan Secretary of State branches
RELATED: Police, others see more people driving without license plates
Watch it here: