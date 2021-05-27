Cancel
LIVE at 10:30 a.m.: SOS Benson testifies in front of House Oversight Committee

By FOX 17
Posted by 
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YvvrY_0aDMbJnK00

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will testify Thursday morning in front of the state's House Oversight Committee.

The hearing is expected to focus on her recent announcement regarding a permanent move to an appointment-only system at Secretary of State office branches.

RELATED: People pushing back against appointment-only structure at Michigan Secretary of State branches

RELATED: Police, others see more people driving without license plates

Watch it here:

