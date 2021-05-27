Cancel
Amherst, NY

Amherst police asking for public's assistance locating missing teen

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
 11 days ago
Amherst police are asking for the public's assistance locating a missing teen.

Police say 15-year-old Mackenzie Watson was last seen by family around 1:45 a.m. Thursday in the Sweet Home and North French Road area of Amherst.

Watson may be wearing gray pants and a pink top. She is described as a white female, 5'7" tall and 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Amherst Police Department at 716-689-1311.

