Amherst police asking for public's assistance locating missing teen

Amherst police are asking for the public's assistance locating a missing teen.

Police say 15-year-old Mackenzie Watson was last seen by family around 1:45 a.m. Thursday in the Sweet Home and North French Road area of Amherst.

Watson may be wearing gray pants and a pink top. She is described as a white female, 5'7" tall and 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Amherst Police Department at 716-689-1311.