Jing Fong’s New, Smaller Chinatown Location Confirmed
Jing Fong to move into former Red Egg space in Chinatown. Dim sum legend Jing Fong’s new, slimmed-down Chinatown location has been confirmed after weeks of speculation. Neighborhood site Bowery Boogie spotted an application filed by Jing Fong to transfer the restaurant’s liquor license to a new site at 202 Centre Street, the former home of clubby Chinese restaurant Red Egg. As Jing Fong’s ownership indicated earlier, this is a far smaller location for the restaurant, which was formerly housed in an 800-seat spot on Elizabeth Street. There will be 125 seats at the new Centre Street space, which is slated to open in July.ny.eater.com