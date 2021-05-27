Cancel
Jing Fong’s New, Smaller Chinatown Location Confirmed

By Erika Adams
Eater
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJing Fong to move into former Red Egg space in Chinatown. Dim sum legend Jing Fong’s new, slimmed-down Chinatown location has been confirmed after weeks of speculation. Neighborhood site Bowery Boogie spotted an application filed by Jing Fong to transfer the restaurant’s liquor license to a new site at 202 Centre Street, the former home of clubby Chinese restaurant Red Egg. As Jing Fong’s ownership indicated earlier, this is a far smaller location for the restaurant, which was formerly housed in an 800-seat spot on Elizabeth Street. There will be 125 seats at the new Centre Street space, which is slated to open in July.

ny.eater.com
