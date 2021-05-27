Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

First Uncharted Footage Revealed For the Tom Holland-Led Adaptation

By Maggie Dela Paz
Coming Soon!
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter fans were treated to a brand new image from Sony Pictures’ long-awaited Uncharted movie earlier this week, the first footage of the long-in-development film adaptation of Naughty Dog’s hit video game series has finally been revealed in Sony’s new promotional video that highlights each division of the company. Although it’s only a brief snippet of the upcoming film, it still provides us with a new look at Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg’s chemistry as Nathan Drake and Victor Sullivan.

www.comingsoon.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Banderas
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Rafe Judkins
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Dan Trachtenberg
Person
Tati Gabrielle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uncharted#Film Adaptation#Film Star#Footage Films#Animated Films#Sony Pictures#Paramount Pictures#Venom#Academy Award#The Men In Black#Time#Cloverfield Lane#Video#Transformers Films#Adventures#Naughty Dog#Theaters#Feature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Arts
News Break
SONY
News Break
Spider-Man
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesComicBook

Uncharted Actor Nolan North Praises Tom Holland in Role of Nathan Drake

Ever since it was announced that Tom Holland would be playing the role of Nathan Drake in Sony's upcoming movie based on the Uncharted video game series, some fans were immediately skeptical of the casting decision. Although Holland has largely been great in the other projects he has appeared in--most notably within the Marvel Cinematic Universe--many fans felt that he was too young to take on the character of Nathan Drake. Now, one of the people that happens to be most intimately familiar with Drake's character has spoken up about the choice and has given Holland his full support.
MoviesComing Soon!

Chaos Walking Blu-ray Giveaway: Film Stars Daisy Ridley & Tom Holland

Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley’s fantasy action flick Chaos Walking arrives on Blu-ray this week, and ComingSoon is giving out five copies of the film (courtesy of Lionsgate Home Entertainment) to some lucky readers. The film is directed by Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Edge of Tomorrow), and is based upon Patrick Ness’ best-selling novel The Knife of Never Letting Go. The star-studded film also features Mads Mikkelsen as Mayor Prentiss, Nick Jonas as Davy Prentiss Jr., and David Oyelowo as Aaron.
Moviescosmicbook.news

Uncharted: New Look At Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg

Sony debuts a new image from their upcoming Uncharted movie featuring a look at Tom Holland as Nathan "Nate" Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Victor "Sully" Sullivan. The image comes from an article in the NY Times that offers the flick is a prequel and goes over the video game adaptations coming to Hollywood, including ten from Sony, as in addition to Uncharted, Sony has in development The Last Of Us at HBO, Twisted Metal and Ghost of Tsushima are also getting the TV and film treatment, and more.
MoviesPosted by
GAMINGbible

First 'Uncharted' Movie Footage Appears Online, But Fans Only Have One Question

It's looking like we're inching ever closer to the full debut trailer for Sony's upcoming Uncharted movie, as we've just gotten our first proper look at the film in motion. We've seen plenty of still images of Tom Holland's Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg's Victor 'Sully' Sullivan at this point, but we can now share with you a very brief look at the iconic duo in action. The footage comes, weirdly enough, from a new video focused on Sony employee initiatives. There's an awful lot of business speak crammed into the video, but the 1:33 mark reveals Uncharted in action.
Moviesvitalthrills.com

Mark Wahlberg’s Sully Revealed in New Uncharted Photo

Sony Pictures has released (via The New York Times) a new photo from the upcoming Uncharted movie. The photo gives us a first good look at Mark Wahlberg’s Victor “Sully” Sullivan. In the video games, Sully has a mustache, though the film is reportedly set during an earlier time in...
Video GamesPosted by
CinemaBlend

First Uncharted Footage Has Made Its Way Online, But It’s Short

Breaking the first footage for a movie like Uncharted is always a fun experience. As we’ve recently seen the first photo uniting Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg as Nathan and Sully, respectively, it was only a matter of time before we saw the iconic gaming pair in action. Which leads to the good news: we’ve got the first footage from Uncharted, as it’s made its way online! The bad news is it’s incredibly short.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Anthony Mackie Reportedly Wants Tom Holland In Captain America 4

Anthony Mackie might not have his own solo Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise just yet, but he’s now got something that rival Tom Holland doesn’t have; a pair of MTV Movie and TV Awards, thanks to his victories at the recent ceremony. After winning Best Hero and sharing Best Duo with...
Moviesgamepressure.com

Holland and Wahlberg as Drake and Sully in New Still From Uncharted Movie

A new still from the Uncharted movie, adaptation of Naughty Dog's iconic action game series, has surfaced online. It presents Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland as Sully and Drake respectively. The movie will debut in cinemas on February 18, 2022. As is widely known, the movie adaptation of Uncharted will...
Video GamesCNET

Uncharted 4 is coming to PC, Sony reveals

Sony and Microsoft have differing strategies for the current generation of gaming, which pits the PlayStation 5 against the Xbox Series X|S. While Microsoft is banking on services like Game Pass, a Netflix-esque subscription deal, Sony is focusing on exclusive games. So it's a little surprising to see that Uncharted, hitherto one of Sony's most prestigious exclusive franchises, is coming to the PC.
MoviesPlayStation LifeStyle

Our First Look at Uncharted Movie Footage is Just Two Seconds of Sully and Nate

After a promotional screenshot caused some fans to become disgruntled earlier this week, we now have our first look at footage from the Uncharted movie. The footage shows Mark Wahlberg’s Victor “Sully” Sullivan and Tom Holland as Nathan Drake dressed up all fancy. Sully walks past Nate and… that’s it. In fact, the gif that’s been playing above is literally the entire duration of the footage. It’s about two seconds, though at this point it’s still the most we’ve ever seen of the Uncharted movie in motion.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Jake Gyllenhaal rekindles Tom Holland ‘bromance’ with ‘cute’ birthday message

Jake Gyllenhaal has rekindled his “cute” friendship with Tom Holland, much to the delight of Marvel fans.The pair starred together in 2019 film Spider-Man: Far From Home, striking up a close bond in the process.Throughout the film’s press tour, videos of the two interacting with one another routinely went viral.Now, Gyllenhaal has rekindled fan interest in their friendship with a birthday message he spent to the Peter Parker actor, who turned 25 on Tuesday (1 June).The actor, who played the villainous Mysterio, shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the pair in between filming a fight scene, captioning it: “I miss ussss.”“That’s...
Violent CrimesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Jake Gyllenhaal Shares Bloody Spider-Man Throwback For Tom Holland’s Birthday

Today marks the beginning of June, but if you’re Tom Holland, it’s also cause for celebration. The Spider-Man actor has turned 25, so obviously a lot of people are wishing him a happy birthday. This includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Holland’s costar on Spider-Man: Far From Home, who broke out a picture of the two of them together on the 23rd Marvel Cinematic Universe movie that’s a tad on the bloody side.