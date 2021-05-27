First Uncharted Footage Revealed For the Tom Holland-Led Adaptation
After fans were treated to a brand new image from Sony Pictures’ long-awaited Uncharted movie earlier this week, the first footage of the long-in-development film adaptation of Naughty Dog’s hit video game series has finally been revealed in Sony’s new promotional video that highlights each division of the company. Although it’s only a brief snippet of the upcoming film, it still provides us with a new look at Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg’s chemistry as Nathan Drake and Victor Sullivan.www.comingsoon.net