First Uncharted Footage Revealed For the Tom Holland-Led Adaptation

Ever since it was announced that Tom Holland would be playing the role of Nathan Drake in Sony's upcoming movie based on the Uncharted video game series, some fans were immediately skeptical of the casting decision. Although Holland has largely been great in the other projects he has appeared in--most notably within the Marvel Cinematic Universe--many fans felt that he was too young to take on the character of Nathan Drake. Now, one of the people that happens to be most intimately familiar with Drake's character has spoken up about the choice and has given Holland his full support.