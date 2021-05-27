News Break

Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laurinburg, NC

Posted by 
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 6 days ago

Printed submissions can be delivered to The Laurinburg Exchange office, emailed to cvincent@laurinburgexchange.com by 5 p.m. on Wednesday for inclusion in the following Friday’s edition. Be sure to include the address and contact information for your event and a contact number that editors can call for questions and clarifications. Most events occurring outside of Scotland County (with the exception of Maxton) will not be included and we do not list regular Sunday services here.

***

May 30

— Sneads Grove United Methodist Church will host the singing group Walking By Faith with Ann Taylor from Gibson during its service at 11:15 a.m.

Ongoing

— Community members are invited to walk the outdoor labyrinth at the corner of Covington Street and Azure Court on the grounds of St. David Episcopal Church in Laurinburg. For social distancing and safety, allow only one person or one household unit on the labyrinth at a time. If others are around, also wear a mask. Also please note the ground/stones may be uneven so wear comfortable, stable shoes. Walking a prayer labyrinth can take 10 to 20-plus minutes, depending on personal preference and pace.

Used for thousands of years, labyrinths are present in almost every religious tradition and culture. Labyrinths have been part of the Christian experience from as early as the fourth century. In the 12th century, they became prominent in the great cathedrals of Europe. Medieval Christians walked labyrinths as an alternative to making a hazardous pilgrimage to Jerusalem.

Recently, Christians have enjoyed renewed interest as modern “pilgrims” on their own spiritual journeys. The labyrinth has again become a tool to encourage prayer, meditation, and spiritual growth. The rhythm of walking, placing one foot in front of the other, quiets the mind, relaxes the body, and refreshes the spirit.

All are welcome to visit the labyrinth and experience a respite from anxiety and feel God’s presence in their lives.

Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

722
Followers
1K+
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Scotland County, NC
City
Faith, NC
City
Gibson, NC
City
Laurinburg, NC
Laurinburg, NC
Society
Scotland County, NC
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Members#Christian Church#The Laurinburg Exchange#Azure Court#Covington Street#Prayer#Regular Sunday Services#Community Members#Printed Submissions#Walking#Singing#Medieval Christians#Editors#Shoes#Europe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Meditation
Related
Religionnevadaiowajournal.com

The Methodist Church divides

It was a pivotal moment in my life and I wasn’t even a part of it. It seems like another lifetime. I was the lay pastor of a small Methodist church in the middle of nowhere. A wonderful little place filled with wonderful people. Every year in order to continue,...
ReligionThe Sun US

What is the Remnant Fellowship Church cult?

THE Remnant Fellowship Church is an 'international community' based in Tennessee. Here’s some of the key details about the religious organisation. The Remnant Fellowship Church is a religious organisation based in Brentwood, Tenessee. The church features "an international community of people who are finding renewed hope, profound love and deep...
Religionthechronicle-online.com

Locks changed on doors of Church of God as congregation sings hymns

AYLMER – Members of the Church of God sang hymns, laughed and cheered Friday afternoon as officials changed the locks on the doors of the church to enforce a court order issued earlier in the day. “You are on the wrong track,” pastor Henry Hildebrandt said in an impromptu sermon...
Bullock County, ALunionspringsherald.com

Methodists prepare to launch a new denomination

There are several churches in Bullock County who belong to the United Methodist Church. Rural churches are vital centers of Methodist ministry around the world. There was a Global Gathering of the Wesleyan Covenant Association (WCA) hosted at Frazer Memorial United Methodist Church in Montgomery, Alabama, a dynamic and historic church. These three days focused on the formation of the new-traditional denomination the "Global Methodist Church" (the sacrifice of the claim to the United Methodists name). Meeting in-person for the first time since 2019, the Global Legislative Assembly of delegates from WCA Chapters met on Thursday and Friday, April 29 and 30.
NFLGazette

A worship lifestyle | Nuggets of Faith

What comes to mind when I mention the word “worship”?. Do you think of the way people look upon the Hollywood mega-stars or NFL gridiron giants? What about the Wall Street investors who seem to worship the stock and commodity markets? Who can ignore that guy who is always out in the driveway washing and polishing that classic sports car? Should we use the word worship for those temporal things, or would we be better served to say that people are “enamored” by those things?
Religionchinachristiandaily.com

Shanxi Church Compiles Sermon Collection

Recently, the pastoral group of Yaodu District CC&TSPM in Linfen, Shanxi, compiled and printed a sermon collection, supplying it to local pastoral staff for reference. The book (collection), named "Spreading Information of the Times, Living a Victorious Life", will serve as a source of internal learning materials. Fourteen sermon articles once shared online by local pastors were collected, in order to "improve the level of pastoral care and promote the growth of the believers’ spiritual lives."
Lyford, TXraymondville-chronicle.com

FIRST HOLY COMMUNION

FIRST HOLY COMMUNION - Eight children received their First Holy Communion on Sunday, May 30, at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Lyford. Shown from left to right, front row, are Samara Zamorano, PT David Saenz, Jr., Cordero Chavez, and Jose Santillan. Second row, from left to right, are Jacob Olivarez, Reyna Santillan, Father Derlis R. Garcia, Layla Reyna, and […]
ReligionBaptist Standard

Joe Bailey: Entrance Talk

Baptists Preaching is a column from the Baptist Standard. It is not an effort to advance any one theology or style but to present what a collection of Baptists considers a word from God. Likewise, Baptists Preaching offers a repository of Baptist preaching for future study and research. To recommend a sermon to be featured in Baptists Preaching, please contact [email protected].
Religionchallies.com

A La Carte (June 2)

Good morning. The grace of the Lord Jesus Christ be with you. This week at Westminster Books, you’ll find the excellent Short Studies series from Crossway on sale. (Short studies on systematic theology and on biblical theology.) Why Pronouns Matter…a Lot. Greg Koukl explains why pronouns matter an awful lot....
Tryon, NCTryon Daily Bulletin

Confirmation Sunday at the Congregational Church

The Congregational Church, UCC, in Tryon is proud of its confirmands and the hard work that they have put in over the past months during confirmation class. For Pentecost Sunday, May 23, also Confirmation Sunday for the church, the seven confirmands designed, selected, wrote and led all the morning’s worship service. Following the service, each decided to become confirmed and join the church as new members. They are very welcome into this new role into the congregation.
Religionelizabethton.com

Carnal things never fill the void in life

Dear. Rev. Graham: I’ve lived a great many years, but I’m still young enough to do something worthwhile. Why do I feel so useless? – W.U. Dear W.U.: Many people find themselves asking, “What’s the purpose in living?” When they realize that pleasure, money, happiness, security, or success leave them feeling empty, they begin searching for something more. Carnal things never fill the void in life. When people come to this realization, they understand that self-fulfillment is futile.
Religionoutreachmagazine.com

5 Reasons Consumer Church Members Leave

It’s one of the most common complaints of church members looking for excuses to leave a church. The gripe is that the pastor’s sermons are not providing the person adequate spiritual growth. And most of the time it’s baloney. Sure, there are a few pastors who preach borderline heretical sermons....
ReligionBrunswick News

Christian parents build godly character into their children

When parents and children disagree, aren’t parents ultimately responsible for bringing matters to the right conclusion?. Dear P.R.: A teenager once complained, “The problem with parents is that by the time you get them, they’re too old to change!” This brings a smile, but the truth is that moms and dads don’t go into parenthood experienced, so they are bound to make some mistakes. The important thing is for parents to teach God’s word and be a consistent example. Be humble before the Lord and ask for His wisdom. Pray that God may crown your home with grace, love, and mercy, and pray daily for your children by name. It blesses the Lord greatly when the influence of Christian parents builds godly character into their children.
ReligionThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

How the church should respond to Cancel Culture

The early church father Tertullian famously said, “The blood of the martyrs is the seed of the church.”. But the church in America has rarely faced such persecution. Christianity as expressed through the last 2,000 years looks far different than the Americanized Christianity of the last 200 years. American Christians...
Religionfranciscanmedia.org

Gazing on Christ

St. Clare of Assisi does not give us a set of prayers that she created, but in her writings we discover her spirituality and her path to God. She invites us to gaze, consider, contemplate, and imitate Christ. Clare gazes on all of creation because it has the potential to speak to her of God. She considers the experiences of her life in the light of the Gospels. She contemplates the crucified and glorified Christ and opens herself to be transformed by the Divine One who loves her. She deeply desires to imitate the One she loves to become the image of the Word of Love.