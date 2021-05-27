Cancel
Alabama governor signs bill to ban curbside voting

By Associated Press
wtvy.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed legislation to ban curbside voting in the state. Ivey’s office announced Wednesday that she had signed the bill by Republican Rep. Wes Allen of Troy. It would forbid election workers from setting up curbside areas for people to vote as...

www.wtvy.com
