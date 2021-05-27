Cancel
Pella, IA

PELLA MAN DIES IN TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man from Pella was killed after he stepped into traffic on Highway 163 near Pleasant Hill Tuesday morning (5/25). The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old Joshua Haman had been involved in an accident in the 10700 block of Highway 163 around 5am Tuesday. The Sheriff’s Office says Haman disappeared for a time and emerged about five hours later. He walked onto the Highway and was struck by a dumpster truck. The preliminary investigation shows the driver of the truck was not at fault.

