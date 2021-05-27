PELLA MAN DIES IN TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

A man from Pella was killed after he stepped into traffic on Highway 163 near Pleasant Hill Tuesday morning (5/25). The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old Joshua Haman had been involved in an accident in the 10700 block of Highway 163 around 5am Tuesday. The Sheriff’s Office says Haman disappeared for a time and emerged about five hours later. He walked onto the Highway and was struck by a dumpster truck. The preliminary investigation shows the driver of the truck was not at fault.