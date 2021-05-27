Cancel
Cayuga County, NY

Cayuga County DMV has processing thousands of transactions per month: Will remain open by appointment only

FingerLakes1
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials in Cayuga County say DMV customers have a choice as they look forward to making appointments this spring, summer, and fall. Right now the DMV is open by appointment only, according to Clerk Sue Dwyer. “Throughout this pandemic, although State DMV offices closed, our county DMV stayed open,” she said in a press release. “In fact, our DMV continues to be extremely busy- in March we processed more than 7,000 transactions.”

