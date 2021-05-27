Skoove enlists AI to turn you into a serious piano player without the frustration
TLDR: Skoove Premium Piano Lessons use artificial intelligence and a good old-fashioned focus on basics to teach any student how to play the piano fast. It's very roughly estimated that about 25 percent of the population can play the piano. While that accounts for a whole lot of kids who had to sit for mandatory weekly lessons during their youth over the years, the number of real piano players from that group is probably a whole lot smaller.