Skoove enlists AI to turn you into a serious piano player without the frustration

Cast your mind back to 2014 and Hardwell was on top of the world. The Dutch supremo, who had just claimed the title of ‘number #1 DJ in the world’ via the infamous DJ Mag Top 100 poll, was already en route to securing a second consecutive title that coming Autumn, as well as releasing his ‘I AM Hardwell’ docu-movie. With more and more fans worldwide beginning to adopt the ‘Go Hardwell or Go Home’ slogan, the Revealed Recordings founder was dominating festivals all over the globe thanks to his massive big-room style, during an era where artists like Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Ummet Ozcan, Quintino, and R3HAB were all enjoying huge success on account of the trending sub-genre. In addition to his original productions such as ‘Encoded‘ and ‘Spaceman’, Hardwell proved his skills as a remixer, too, reworking the Bingo Players hit ‘Knock You Out’.