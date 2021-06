Show Your Work by Austin Kleon is the inspiration behind this blog. It teaches people how to think about their work as a never-ending process that attracts like-minded people. Show Your Work by Austin Kleon is the main reason why I started this blog. Through the book, Austin teaches people how to think about their work as a never-ending process that attracts like-minded people. It explains why you don’t have to be a genius to present your ideas to the world. It stresses the importance of having a personal blog to share your ideas and how it will transform into a self-invention machine. It’s a must-read manual for anyone who is slightly interested in creativity or entrepreneurship in this digital age.