Why I, A Balloon, Am Letting Myself Go

By The Editors
thebelladonnacomedy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m not supposed to look as good as the day I floated out of Party City. As a shiny, yellow smiley face balloon, I am always expected to be vibrant, lightheaded, and filled with 0.5 cubic feet of helium. But balloons age just like everything else, which is why I am embracing my slow deflation and letting myself go from society’s unrealistic balloon beauty tether.

thebelladonnacomedy.com
Drinksdrinkhacker.com

Review: Bardstown Bourbon The Prisoner Wine Collaboration II

Bardstown Bourbon Company is back with round two of its collaboration with The Prisoner Wine Company. Like the inaugural release last year, this one is finished for a whopping 18 months in French oak red wine barrels used to age the winery’s flagship blend, The Prisoner. The only difference here is that the sourced Tennessee bourbon has, unsurprisingly, aged another year (it’s now a 10-year-old product). We enjoyed the first edition of this collaboration, so let’s see what another year of aging has done for this one.