Why I, A Balloon, Am Letting Myself Go

If anything felt off about I Am Number Four it was the dialogue and the script. It felt way too rushed and didn’t give enough development that could have really helped the movie out. Plus, to do this would have likely allowed for another movie and perhaps even a trilogy since the idea is fairly sound, but it definitely needed a few kinks worked out of it. For one, the aliens traveling from their own world to earth for blah, blah, blah, is a very tired old trope that too many filmmakers keep using almost like a crutch since it’s easy and it allows them to not worry about creating something new. A lot of aliens have come to earth in dire need of something or because they’re trying to escape a more powerful opponent, so perhaps it’s time to rethink this idea and come up with something different. Coming to earth isn’t really the problem, it’s the circumstances that bring the aliens here, since fleeing something or someone is all well and good, but putting the earth at risk to do so is something that has happened way too many times. Perhaps the aliens can come to earth and just try to lay low. Or perhaps they can stay on their own world if it hasn’t exploded or been taken over completely and flesh out their story there. The options that are available are plenty, but instead of simply having them flee to another planet it might be fun to see if a story like this could take place on the planet of origin and possibly come up with a way to make it exciting enough, and original enough, that people would be interested. There are plenty of ideas to get this movie back off the ground, but it needs to be taken slowly and the development needs to be carefully monitored.