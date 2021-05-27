Terry Silver will bring the pain in Cobra Kai season 4
That sound you hear is millions of Cobra Kai fans across the globe screaming, "I knew it!!!!!" Netflix announced Thursday that Terry Silver — the wealthy sleazeball played to ponytailed perfection by Thomas Ian Griffith in The Karate Kid Part III — will be making an appearance in Cobra Kai season 4. "I never imagined I'd be stepping back into this role, but what an incredible opportunity to bring Terry Silver full circle," Griffith tells EW exclusively. "When they say Cobra Kai never dies, they mean it!"ew.com