It’s Time to End the ‘Special Relationship’ With Israel

By Stephen M. Walt
Foreign Policy
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest round of fighting between Israelis and Palestinians ended in the usual way: with a cease-fire that left Palestinians worse off and the core issues unaddressed. It also provided more evidence that the United States should no longer give Israel unconditional economic, military, and diplomatic support. The benefits of this policy are zero, and the costs are high and rising. Instead of a special relationship, the United States and Israel need a normal one.

foreignpolicy.com
Middle EastConcord Monitor

Robert Azzi: Bye-bye, Hasbara

Public diplomacy in Israel, known as hasbara, is a well-known and until recently successfully deployed PR effort to positively spin information about Israeli actions around the world. In 2015, columnist Gideon Levy wrote that hasbara “is the Israeli euphemism for propaganda” and there are some things …[…] … that are...
U.S. Politics
The Hill

Israel, Democrats and the problem of the Middle East

The tragedy of the Middle East is that there are no viable solutions. The status quo? While a lot of Jewish Israelis can live with the status quo, the message of last month’s bloody conflict was that Palestinians cannot. And not just Palestinians living under Israeli occupation. What came as a shock was the bitter communal violence between Jewish and Arab citizens of Israel. Many Israeli Arabs find the status quo intolerable, and so do ultra-nationalist Israeli Jews.
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

What Can a Skeptical World Expect from Naftali Bennett?

This isn’t the way he planned on becoming prime minister of Israel. When Naftali Bennett left the world of high-tech to enter Israeli politics, the idea that he might achieve the top spot by pushing aside Benjamin Netanyahu would have been inconceivable to him. And even later on, as he led a party to the right of Likud, he regarded it as an ally of the premier, not an opponent—let alone the engine of his political demise. Any notion of him succeeding Netanyahu was a scenario that smart political observers believed was something that could only occur after Netanyahu had retired and also involved Bennett rejoining the Likud.
Middle Eastdebka.com

Egypt infuriates Israel, lets Hamas rearm for a fresh round of rocket aggression

With Hamas threats pouring out at the rate of one a day, Israel’s military charges Egypt’s General Intelligence chief Gen. Abbas Kamal of playing a double game when he brokered the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, endorsed by the US and Qatar. That ceasefire ended the IDF operation to halt the Palestinian rocket blitz from the Gaza Strip and was supposed to decelerate the high tension over Gaza. However, under Israel’s eye, Gen. Kamal is systematically undoing the IDF’s gains in that operation and allowing Hamas leaders free rein. A security source, cited by DEBKAfile, accused the Egyptian general of all-round cheating and harboring ulterior motives:
Middle East
The Independent

Benjamin Netanyahu: Is this the end for ‘King Bibi’?

Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu finds himself in a fight for his political life as a new opposition coalition threatens to bring an end to his record-breaking 12-year stint in power.An eleventh-hour power-sharing proposal put forward by Mr Netanyahu’s political rivals on Wednesday prevented the country from being plunged into a fifth election in just over two years and could now see the current leader toppled if it is voted through the Knesset, Israel’s 120-member parliament, early next week.Yair Lapid, leader of the new centrist opposition party Yesh Atid, informed president Reuven Rivlin that he had come to an agreement...
Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

Miller: Coalition to oust Netanyahu would mean change for Israel, international relationships

After halting discussions amid the resurgence of the Hamas-Israel conflict, Naftali Bennett, former Israeli minister of diaspora affairs from 2013 to 2019 and minister of defense from 2019 to 2020, and opposition leader Yair Lapid, of centrist party Yesh Atid, announced May 30 they were again planning to form a coalition to oust Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the Likud party.
Middle East
TheConversationAU

Israel’s new government doesn’t give Palestinians much hope. It could be time for a radical approach

Even by the standards of previous Israeli coalitions, the new government that’s just been announced includes strange bedfellows. The eight parties in the coalition range from the right-wing nationalist Yamina party to social-democratic Labor and left-wing Meretz. And for the first time in Israeli history, the coalition includes an Arab-Israeli party, Ra’am, whose four Knesset (parliament) seats enable the coalition to reach a majority.
Middle East
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Benjamin Netanyahu's Reign As Israel's Prime Minister May Soon Be Ending

Negotiations continued Monday in Israel over an unlikely political coalition poised to dethrone the country's longest-serving prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. The attempt to put an end to Netanyahu's rule, publicly announced Sunday night by hard-right party leader Naftali Bennett, has been welcomed by a surprising cross-section of left-wing and right-wing Israelis, as Netanyahu and his allies fight fiercely to keep him in power ahead of a looming Wednesday deadline for a new coalition to be reached.
Middle EastForward

Israel’s new government teaches American Jews two important lessons

Just days after the rocket launchers have cooled in Israel and Gaza, news broke that after 12 years, the Netanyahu era is just about finished, in the most improbable of ways. The new government, which while not a done deal seems to be more likely than not, seems like it was created via a game of political mad libs. Everything about this new government feels shaky and flimsy, a marriage of convenience rather than love.
MilitaryWashington Times

Israeli-Palestinian war hands victory to Iran

Israeli forces and Palestinian militants issued competing declarations of victory after the horrific 11-day war that shook the Middle East through mid-May, but there are concerns among some in Washington that Iran gained the most from clash on the tactical and strategic levels. U.S. intelligence officials have long highlighted Iranian...
Religionriseuptimes.org

Progressives Can’t Ignore Role of Christian Zionism in Colonization of Palestine

Over the past several weeks, the world has witnessed Palestinians continuing to resist forced displacement, apartheid and brutal military occupation. There have been outcries around the world calling for solidarity and to hold the Israeli government accountable. Missing in a lot of the circulating narratives, however, is the indisputable role that the powerful Christian Zionist movement plays, both now and in the long and bloody history of the colonization of Palestine.
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Fetters on Israel’s Political Passions

The Israeli “unity” or “change” government that possibly will be confirmed by the Knesset next week is oddest doohickey ever devised in a democracy. The coalition agreement between nine radically different parties reminds me of a business contract where partners divvy-up assets in a situation of zero trust. The documents signed do not read as accords designed to heal the country.