The worlds of cars and watches have long been closely related to each other. And today we’ll look at a watch, or rather two watches, that go a step beyond what we normally see in automotive-inspired watches. A his-and-hers set of fully bespoke models, developed over a three year period with luxury manufacturer Rolls Royce, which can be mounted in the dashboard of a car (and worn on the wrist too…) And not just any car, but a bespoke Rolls Royce of course. The Bovet 1822 x Rolls Royce collection, for now, has two watches, based on the same design but different in execution, as we are about to explain.