Four Signs That Crypto Is Recovering From the Latest Crash

ValueWalk
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe crypto market’s recent crash caused $1.3 trillion to be wiped from the industry’s collective market cap, but amid the terrifying red candles and general panic, there are signs that it may have turned a corner. Whether it’s bitcoin regaining $40,000 after dropping to near $30k, or Goldman Sachs making a bullish case for Ethereum or adoption by leading investors and celebrities, there are reasons to be positive in both the short and mid-term.

