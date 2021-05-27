Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Physician: Holding the Tokyo Olympics may spread variants

By Stephen Wade The Associated Press
Posted by 
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JzOBD_0aDMaV2B00
Ueyama

TOKYO — A physician representing a Japanese medical body warned Thursday that holding the postponed Tokyo Olympics in two months could lead to the spread of variants of the coronavirus.

Dr. Naoto Ueyama, chairman of the Japan Doctors Union, said the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government had underestimated the risks of bringing 15,000 Olympic and Paralympic athletes into the country, joined by tens of thousands of officials, judges, media and broadcasters from more than 200 countries and territories.

“Since the emergence of COVID-19 there has not been such a dangerous gathering of people coming together in one place from so many different places around the world,” he said, speaking in Tokyo at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan. “It’s very difficult to predict what this could lead to.”

Ueyama continually likened the virus to a “conventional war” situation, and said he was speaking from his own experience as a hospital physician who works just outside Tokyo. He has not been involved in any of the Olympic planning.

“I think the key here is if a new mutant strain of the virus were to arise as a result of this, the Olympics,” he said.

The IOC and local organizers say they have been relying on the World Health Organization for public-health guidance. They say the Olympics and Paralympics will be “safe and secure,” focused on extensive testing, strict protocols, social distancing, and keeping athletes largely isolated in the Olympic Village alongside Tokyo Bay.

The IOC has said it expects more than 80% of the people living in the village to be vaccinated. This contrasts with a very slow rollout in Japan where less than 5% of the public has been vaccinated.

Ueyama, who is the chairman of a body that represents 130 physicians, joins other medical experts in Japan in voicing opposition to holding the Olympics. On Wednesday, Japan’s mass-circulation Asahi Shimbun newspaper called for the Olympics to be canceled.

Earlier this week, the New England Journal of Medicine said in a commentary: “We believe the IOC’s determination to proceed with the Olympic Games is not informed by the best scientific evidence.”

It questioned the IOC’s so-called Playbooks, which spell out rules at the games for athletes, staff, media and others. The final edition will be published next month.

“The IOC’s Playbooks are not built on scientifically rigorous risk assessment, and they fail to consider the ways in which exposure occurs, the factors that contribute to exposure, and which participants may be at highest risk,” the publication wrote.

The British Medical Journal last month in an editorial also asked organizers to “reconsider” holding the Olympics in the middle of a pandemic.

Ueyama said strains of the virus found in Britain, Brazil, India and South Africa could find there way to Tokyo. He repeated that PCR testing and vaccines are not foolproof.

“Such a decision (to hold the Olympics) is not something to be made only by the IOC or only by the one host country,” he said. “I am an Olympic fan. However, I don’t think they should go ahead while pushing many people into danger or calling on many people to make sacrifices in regard to their lives in order for them to take place.

“It is dangerous to hold the Olympic Games here in Tokyo,” Ueyama added.

He stressed what others have said — holding the Olympics will place Japan’s medical system under more strain. Tokyo, Osaka and other parts of Japan are under emergency orders that are likely to be extended past the May 31 expiration.

“It will not be possible for hospitals to provide any special treatment for those involved in the Olympics,” he said. “They will be having the same treatment under the same rules that are available to the Japanese people.”

More than 12,000 deaths in Japan have been attributed to COVID-19, good by global standards put poor compared to other parts of Asia. Many of those deaths have occurred in the last few months as new cases have spread quickly.

Japan has officially spent $15.4 billion to organize the Olympics, although government audits say it may be much higher. All but $6.7 billion is public money.

The IOC depends on selling broadcast rights for 75% of its income. It stands to generate an estimated $2-3 billion from TV rights in Tokyo no matter if fans are allowed to attend or not.

So far, fans from abroad will be banned, and next month organizers will say if any local fans can attend.

Senior IOC member Richard Pound of Canada has been speaking out almost daily, focused on convincing Japanese — and a global audience — that the Olympics will not be canceled. He told the Japanese magazine Bunshun this week that games the games will be held.

His interview was translated from English to Japanese.

In an interview this week in London’s Evening Standard, Pound said: “Organizers have now changed gears and they’re in the operational part of it. Barring Armageddon that we can’t see or anticipate, these things are a go.”

Ueyama bristled at the comments.

“The Olympic Games are not something that should be held even to the extent of Armageddon,” the doctor said. “The question is for whom are the Olympics being held and for what purpose? I don’t think that someone who could make such statement has any understanding of these questions.”

Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

721
Followers
1K+
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ioc#Medical Doctors#Emergency Medicine#Japanese#The Japan Doctors Union#Asahi Shimbun#Playbooks#Evening Standard#British Medical Journal#Paralympics#Tokyo Bay#Ueyama Tokyo#Osaka#Athletes#Dr Naoto Ueyama#Strains#Hospitals#Organizers#Canada#London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Health
News Break
Olympic Games
Country
India
Country
Japan
News Break
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Brazil
News Break
Sports
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Related
Mesa County, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

India variant continues spread in county

Mesa County still is the only place in the state to see cases of the India variant of the original COVID-19 virus, but it now has another one from abroad, this time from Brazil. The county went from having 20 cases Tuesday of the more contagious variant that was first...
Texas StateDenton Record-Chronicle

Coronavirus variant spreading in India is now in North Texas

DALLAS — Two cases of a coronavirus variant that has spread catastrophically in India have been detected in the Dallas area for the first time, researchers at UT Southwestern Medical Center told The Dallas Morning News on Wednesday. The virus, which the World Health Organization dubbed a variant of concern...
Healthmilwaukeesun.com

Tokyo doctors association calls for Olympics cancellation

A Japanese doctors' group has urged the cancellation of the Olympics, even as Games organisers reported a surplus of applications from medics to volunteer at the virus-postponed event. With less than 10 weeks until the Tokyo Games begin and as Japan battles a surge in infections, public opinion remains strongly...
SportsCNET

Climbing at the Tokyo Olympics: Everything you need to know

At the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, for the very first time, we get to watch people rock climbing. Rock climbing has been around since -- well, since the first time someone tried to climb something rocky. But modern recreational climbing started in the 19th century, with Sport Climbing only emerging in the 1970s and '80s.
SportsPosted by
Reuters

To hold, or not to hold: Tokyo residents torn two months before Olympics

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are only two months away, but residents are deeply divided on whether they should go ahead mid-pandemic, after the Games were already delayed by a year due to COVID-19. A fourth coronavirus wave, renewed state of emergency restrictions and an already stretched healthcare system have got many calling for the event to be cancelled. As a preventative measure, most foreigners are already banned from attending and a decision is still pending on domestic spectators.
Technologyolympics.com

Tokyo 2020 FanZone launches for an enhanced Olympic experience

New digital fan experience now live with Olympic trivia and magic moments; bracket and fantasy challenges to be available for the Summer Olympic Games. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has launched the Tokyo 2020 FanZone, an interactive gamification experience on olympics.com and the Tokyo 2020 official website and mobile app to engage and unite fans around the world leading up to and throughout the Olympic Games.
SportsCNET

Tokyo Olympics: All 6 new sports explained

After being postponed in 2020, we're fairly certain the Tokyo Olympics will take place in July 2021. Time will tell. And if it can be done safely, we're looking forward to it. Particularly because this year, the Olympics is debuting some awesome new sports that'll work fantastically for viewing audiences back home.
Sportsdallassun.com

Should Japan cancel the Tokyo Olympics? It may not be able to

As Japan suffers a fourth wave of COVID-19, domestic opposition to the summer Olympic and Paralympic games is mounting. Two new opinion polls, showing that between 60% and 80% want the games either cancelled or postponed, have triggered a frenzy of articles all asking the same question: will the Olympics be cancelled?
EuropeMiami Herald

EU leaders express support for holding Tokyo Olympics

The European Union’s two top officials expressed support Thursday for holding the Tokyo Olympics despite growing opposition to the event in Japan because of the coronavirus pandemic. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel discussed the games with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga during a...
SportsCNN

What could happen if the Tokyo Olympics get canceled?

(CNN) — With a little over two months until the start of the Tokyo Olympics, the possibility of a cancellation looms large over the Games. As Japan battles a fourth wave of coronavirus infections and a state of emergency in Tokyo and other prefectures remains in place until the end of the month, there is mounting pressure from health experts, business leaders and the Japanese public to call off the Games.
Colorado Springs, COteamusa.org

Olympic Team Named for Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado (May 19, 2021) -- USA Weightlifting today proudly announces its nominees for the Olympic Team for the upcoming Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Buoyed by historically strong athletes and a changing landscape in the sport, Team USA Weightlifting has the opportunity to win multiple medals and have its most successful Olympic Games in generations.
Sportsdallassun.com

France President to attend Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

Paris [France], May 22 (ANI): President Emmanuel Macron will attend the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on July 23, said France Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu, reported NKH World. She also informed that Paris will host the Olympics in 2024 while revealing the plan in a radio program on Friday,...
Worldtonireavis.com

TOKYO OLYMPIC DILEMMA

The Tokyo Games are coming at us like Noah Lyles around the turn in the 200 meters; they’ll be on us in a blink. Now imagine being in your athletic prime in the years 2020 and 2021 and being an Olympic-sport athlete to boot, like Mr. Lyles. I feel so sorry for such potential Olympians as Japan struggles with whether to host the already delayed 2020 Games from 23 July to 8 August 2021.
SportsPosted by
Deseret News

IOC to hold Tokyo Olympics even in a state of emergency

Controversy over the safety of holding the Tokyo Olympics has continued for months. Thursday, the International Olympic Committee said that the Games will continue even if Tokyo or other areas of Japan remain under a state of emergency due to coronavirus outbreaks, according to ESPN. The first event of the...
Tennishypebeast.com

Dog Days of Tokyo May Obstruct Olympic Athletes' Performance

Aside from the ongoing concerns with the upcoming Tokyo Olympics due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the nation, mother nature has created another hurdle as Japan’s temperature rises to a risky degree. According to a report entitled Rings of Fire published by The British Association for Sustainable Sport,...
Des Moines, IADaily Gate City

Skateboarding grinds into the Tokyo Olympics

Hundreds of the best skateboarders in the world competed at the Dew Tour in Des Moines, Iowa to try to qualify for the Tokyo summer games where the sport will be making its Olympic debut in July. (May 24) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
NFLMedscape News

Canceling Tokyo Olympics May Be 'Safest Option,' US Scientists Say

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. With rising COVID-19 cases in Japan and the Tokyo Olympics less than 2 months away, canceling the Summer Games "may be the safest option," according to a new editorial published Tuesday in The New England Journal of Medicine.
SportsLynchburg News and Advance

Should the Tokyo Olympics be postponed again?

The Tokyo Olympic Games are fast approaching, but will they be postponed again? The Japanese authorities say the games will continue as planned, but the general public in Japan are less enthusiastic. An expert explains some of the risks at play. To read more select an article below by click...