A geographical guide to Superwolves

Will Oldham and Matt Sweeney guide us through the cities that have defined their lives and careers. One way to tell the story of Will Oldham and Matt Sweeney might involve drawing a web of lines between cover songs. Start with Oldham’s debut album as Palace Brothers, There Is No-One What Will Take Care of You, in 1993, on which he faithfully recreated Washington Phillips’s celestial “I Had a Good Father and Mother,” drag your pen around a 30-year career so thick with allusion and reinterpretation and creativity that Oldham covered himself countless times (Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy Sings Greatest Palace Music was a whole album of Oldham reworking Oldham), and you’ll end up somewhere near the present, with his version of Billie Eilish’s “wish you were gay.” Eilish and her brother Finneas were born years after Oldham released his first record, adding another odd angle to the psychedelic-looking shape on your scrap of paper. And that’s before you consider Sweeney’s old band Chavez’s primal take on the Schoolhouse Rock! song “Little Twelvetoes.”